UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Laid Sound Foundation For Modernization Of Pakistan's Economy: Ambassador Haque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:57 PM

CPEC laid sound foundation for modernization of Pakistan's economy: Ambassador Haque

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as one of its most prominent and successful flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, has laid a sound foundation for modernization of Pakistan's economy, said Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as one of its most prominent and successful flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, has laid a sound foundation for modernization of Pakistan's economy, said Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

"In the next phase, the convergence of traditional and digital infrastructure would be essential for unleashing the potential for growth in diverse areas such as agriculture, science and technology, industrial relocation and vocational training," he made these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) in Macao at the invitation of the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA).

Ambassador Haque said that the CPEC's growth and success had highlighted the centrality of modernizing infrastructure to achieve the sustainable development goals.

He called on enterprises and private capital to play a greater role in enhancing international connectivity alongside governments, financial institutions and MDBs.

Speaking on the theme of "Challenges and Opportunities: Outlook on International Infrastructure Development in post-COVID-19 era":, Ambassador Haque praised China's positive economic growth, which was reflective of its effective pandemic control and prudent economic policies.

He expressed confidence that China would continue to drive global economic growth and recovery after the pandemic.

Ambassador Haque noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the modes of life and work, and new modes of infrastructure investment would play a key role in post-pandemic recovery.

The opening ceremony and theme forum were addressed by the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, Vice Minister for Commerce, as well as senior executives from MDBs and enterprises. A video message from Chairman CPEC Authority, Asim S. Bajwa, was also played at the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Agriculture Road CPEC Saudi Arabia Riyals Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

Iran surpasses one million Covid-19 cases

17 seconds ago

PWDs demand for special attention during COVID-19 ..

19 seconds ago

Six killed, 877 injured in 807 road accidents in P ..

20 seconds ago

Sabeen Gul files adjournment motion against police ..

22 seconds ago

Pandemic to return 32 mln people in least develope ..

9 minutes ago

Six tenant act violators held during search operat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.