CPEC Mega Project Of Friendship, Economic Development Between Two Countries: Qadir

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Saturday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a grand project of friendship and economic development between the two countries.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Chinese leadership and intellectuals would be invited to the events in Pakistan, similarly, Pakistani delegations would visit China.

In these ten years, with the help of Chinese investment, several development projects have been completed in various sectors of Pakistan's economy and many are under completion, he noted.

He said that there was a plan to lay a railway line from Gwadar to Kashgar next year, apart from this, work was also being done on the goal of completing the Karachi Circular Railway, energy, agriculture, science and technology, and many other infrastructure projects.

He said that Gwadar, which was once a small fishing village, has become a major port of international importance saying that this has opened the sea routes between Pakistan and the outside world besides Karachi, which would solve the economic crisis in Pakistan.

He said that employment opportunities could be created and a new era of development and prosperity would come saying that in order to thwart and stop this unprecedented project, India has pushed hard with the help of America, apart from external factors, some internal elements have also hindered but all their efforts failed,"Now all the countries of the region are ready to be a part of it", he said.

