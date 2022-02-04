UrduPoint.com

CPEC Next Phase To Bring Speedy Development In Pakistan: Zartaj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 09:20 PM

CPEC next phase to bring speedy development in Pakistan: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Friday said that second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would bring speedy development for the people of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan would have meetings with high dignitaries of China for boosting CPEC and other projects, she said while talking to a private television channel. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, she said was taking concrete steps for improving economy and other infrastructure.

Commenting on recent terrorism wave entering in the region of Baluchistan, she said Pak Armed forces had fought war on terror with success. She further stated that Armed forces were fully capable to quell the terrorism.

She said India was unwilling to see Pakistan as a prosperous state.

In reply to a question, she said Pakistan had played vital role in restoring peace in Afghanistan and the United States was well aware of the efforts of Pakistan in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister China CPEC United States TV Government

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

4 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>