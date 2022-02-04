CPEC next phase to bring speedy development in Pakistan: Zartaj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Friday said that second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would bring speedy development for the people of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan would have meetings with high dignitaries of China for boosting CPEC and other projects, she said while talking to a private television channel. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, she said was taking concrete steps for improving economy and other infrastructure.

Commenting on recent terrorism wave entering in the region of Baluchistan, she said Pak Armed forces had fought war on terror with success. She further stated that Armed forces were fully capable to quell the terrorism.

She said India was unwilling to see Pakistan as a prosperous state.

In reply to a question, she said Pakistan had played vital role in restoring peace in Afghanistan and the United States was well aware of the efforts of Pakistan in that regard.