CPEC, Other Projects To Be Completed Soon: Minister Qaiser Sheikh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, in his message on the occasion of China's National Day here on Tuesday, congratulated the Chinese people and leadership.
The federal minister said that Pakistan-China friendship spans many decades and the Pakistan-China strategic partnership will remain forever.
Qaiser said that China's development model is a beacon for us, China and Pakistan have always supported each other on international forums.
He said that maritime sector is working with China on Blue Economy.
The minister has ensured the protection of Chinese investment in every sector including maritime.
And expressed gratitude to the Chinese investor for showing confidence in SIFC.
Recent Stories
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA advisory body to meet on Wednesday58 seconds ago
-
Fire erupted in warehouse in Karachi1 minute ago
-
Anti-dengue efforts stressed1 minute ago
-
Kashmiris’ struggle legitimate, India must end extra-judicial killings: APHC1 minute ago
-
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home1 minute ago
-
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Change Curriculum to E ..25 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 171,800 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
Naqvi congratulates China on national day31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary34 minutes ago
-
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow40 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked41 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman visits CPO Complex41 minutes ago