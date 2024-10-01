Open Menu

CPEC, Other Projects To Be Completed Soon: Minister Qaiser Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, in his message on the occasion of China's National Day here on Tuesday, congratulated the Chinese people and leadership.

The federal minister said that Pakistan-China friendship spans many decades and the Pakistan-China strategic partnership will remain forever.

Qaiser said that China's development model is a beacon for us, China and Pakistan have always supported each other on international forums.

He said that maritime sector is working with China on Blue Economy.

The minister has ensured the protection of Chinese investment in every sector including maritime.

And expressed gratitude to the Chinese investor for showing confidence in SIFC.

