CPEC Phase II To Boost Technology, Exports, Employment In KP; Secretary Industry
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Provincial Secretary of Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Masood Ahmad here on Sunday said that in the second phase of CPEC, the transformation of technology would not only reduce production costs but also earn Pakistan valuable foreign exchange through exports to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries. Plans for a cargo train from Kohat to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries are currently under review, he added.
He expressed these views during a media talk on the occasion of his visit to the China Window, the Chinese Cultural Center established in Peshawar.
The Secretary of Industries toured various galleries of China Window, signed the Friendship Wall, and recorded his impressions in the guest book, describing Pakistan-China friendship as everlasting.
Masood Ahmad stated that establishing industries in the province through a one-window operation is the government’s top priority.
Legislation is underway, and very soon, after amendments in the Provincial Assembly Act, industrialists will be provided one-window facilities.
He added that following the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister to Pakistan and his meetings with senior leadership, it is expected that not only will law and order improve in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but investors from China and around the world will also come to invest in the province.
In response to a question, the Provincial Secretary said that the perception that factories in the province closed due to the provincial government is incorrect. There are multiple reasons for factory closures, which are being reviewed.
However, in the future, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s importance for trade will increase, industrialists must also demonstrate integrity in trade.
Masood Ahmad described the CPEC project as vital for the national economy and expressed hope that in the second phase, not only will factories be set up in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but employment opportunities will also be created.
He further stated that if the train from Kohat to Afghanistan and Central Asian states starts, it will significantly boost Pakistan’s economy. Work on this project has already begun.
Masood Ahmad described the Pakistan-China Friendship Center, China Window, as a state-of-the-art facility, stating that it plays an extremely positive and constructive role in promoting people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPEC Phase II to boost technology, exports, employment in KP; Secretary Industry2 minutes ago
-
Rahmatul Lil Alameen Conference held in Bannu2 minutes ago
-
Flood alert: Sindh Govt prepares for potential disaster, CM reviews relief efforts22 minutes ago
-
Consensus reached on amendments to National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill 202542 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to launch week-long polio immunization drive targeting over 2.1m children42 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan review bilateral relations52 minutes ago
-
Flash floods inundate villages near Bahawalpur after dyke breach2 hours ago
-
AC visits relief camp2 hours ago
-
SCCI, Army set up free medical camps2 hours ago
-
Building new dams no longer a choice but a necessity: PFC CEO2 hours ago
-
South Punjab food delegation leaves for Jeddah to explore export opportunities2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur for setting up coordinated camps at evacuation sites along River Indus2 hours ago