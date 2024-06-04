CPEC Phase-II To Grow Business Links Between Pak-China: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said that the economic and cultural connections between the people of China and Pakistan are strong and focused.
In a video message ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, he said that a delegation comprising of one hundred and twenty six Pakistani businessmen is also visiting China, ptv news channel reported.
“China has an important role in Pakistan’s development. It has always helped Pakistan in difficult times,” he added.
He said there is a big opportunity for us to export the country's products to neighboring China, adding, Pakistani business delegation will sign investment and export agreements with their Chinese counterparts during the visit.
The Minister for Planning also recalled that the first phase of CPEC focused on infrastructure development, adding, this also provided two hundred thousand job opportunities to the youth.
Ahsan Iqbal said the government is focusing all its efforts on ensuring high growth rate on sustainable basis.
