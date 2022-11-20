CPEC project game changer in construction, development of country: Karim

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Sunday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer project for the construction and development of the country.

In a statement issued here, Karim said when the PML-N took charge of the federal government, the economy of the country was destroyed and the work on the Gwadar CPEC projects was stopped. The PML-N led government took tough decisions to accelerate the pace of work on the Gwadar CPEC projects by constantly communicating with the Chinese government.

He said the economy was improving in the country due to positive measures of Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and "we have always paid our debts on time.

"He said that due to the Prime Minister's personal interest, the work on the Gwadar CPEC projects has been started again and these development projects would be completed soon, which could provide employment opportunities to people and foreign investment would be increased from completion of the CPEC project.

He said the CPEC project was a game-changer in the development of the country, especially Balochistan, adding that Imran Niazi stopped the work on the Gwadar CPEC project under a thought-out plan which directly harmed people and the country.