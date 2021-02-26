UrduPoint.com
CPEC Project To Conclude Economic Stagnation In World: Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would conclude economic stagnation in the world.

He expressed these views while visiting of Gwadar port. China Overseas Ports Holding Company Limited (COPHCL)'s Chairman Mr. Zhang Baozhong was also present on the occasion.

Governor Amanullah Yasinzai further said that the CPEC is great project and it is a game changer for the economic development and prosperity of the entire region.

He said we must focus for training of youth in order to make them skills in each field in view of CPEC project.

He said the development of new era would be started across the country including Balochistan from completion of the CPEC project.

The Governor was also briefed about ongoing development projects including CPEC project by concerned official during visit of Gwadar.

