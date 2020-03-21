CPEC project to go ahead despite global pandemic: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan has rejected Indian propaganda against CPEC, saying that Indian remarks about the joint statement issued by Pakistan and China following President Dr. Arif Alvi's visit to Beijing are contrary to facts.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China Pakistan Economic Corridor would go ahead despite impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to Chinese daily, the Global Times, he said the two countries were committed to the CPEC's scheduled construction plan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the global pandemic could cause a slight slowdown but it would not have an impact on the CPEC in the long run.

He said all CPEC projects were being carried out in phases, expressing the confidence that the two all-weather strategic partners would march forward and eventually benefit the whole region.

Indian media did propaganda against CPEC that it was going to stop due to Coronavirus but Pakistan rejected Indian media reports, saying that it would continue as it was despite the pandemic of Coronavirus.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Indian remarks about the joint statement issued by Pakistan and China following President Dr. Arif Alvi's visit to Beijing were contrary to facts.

She said remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, calling Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir an "integral part" of India, were a clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council's resolutions.

The spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir was the oldest unresolved dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council and the international community had recognized it as such for over seven decades.