UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Project To Go Ahead Despite Global Pandemic: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:06 PM

CPEC project to go ahead despite global pandemic: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan has rejected Indian propaganda against CPEC, saying that Indian remarks about the joint statement issued by Pakistan and China following President Dr. Arif Alvi's visit to Beijing are contrary to facts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China Pakistan Economic Corridor would go ahead despite impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to Chinese daily, the Global Times, he said the two countries were committed to the CPEC's scheduled construction plan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the global pandemic could cause a slight slowdown but it would not have an impact on the CPEC in the long run.

He said all CPEC projects were being carried out in phases, expressing the confidence that the two all-weather strategic partners would march forward and eventually benefit the whole region.

Indian media did propaganda against CPEC that it was going to stop due to Coronavirus but Pakistan rejected Indian media reports, saying that it would continue as it was despite the pandemic of Coronavirus.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Indian remarks about the joint statement issued by Pakistan and China following President Dr. Arif Alvi's visit to Beijing were contrary to facts.

She said remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, calling Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir an "integral part" of India, were a clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council's resolutions.

The spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir was the oldest unresolved dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council and the international community had recognized it as such for over seven decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations China Visit CPEC Beijing Jammu March Media All Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus tally in Pakistan rises to 519

21 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

10 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

11 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.