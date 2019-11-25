UrduPoint.com
CPEC Project To Help Reinforce Country's Economic Development: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:44 PM

CPEC project to help reinforce country's economic development: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which would not only help reinforce economic development of Pakistan but also contribute to regional prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which would not only help reinforce economic development of Pakistan but also contribute to regional prosperity.

Its second phase would focus on industrialization, agriculture and socioeconomic development, he said while talking to Ambassador Sha Zukang, former Under Secretary General of the United Nations and current President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association.

Ambassador Sha is leading a delegation of major Chinese companies visiting Pakistan to explore business potential and investment opportunities.

The prime minister underscored the closeness and depth of Pak-China ties. Underlining that CPEC was a transformational project, he invited the Chinese companies and businessmen to invest in diverse sectors in Pakistan.� Ambassador Sha said Pakistan and China were All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partners and their partnership was aimed at promoting peace, development and prosperity in the region.

He emphasized that the special relationship between the two countries was reflected in expression of warmth by the Chinese people towards Pakistan at every occasion.

Ambassador Sha stressed that the Chinese investors were confident about Pakistan's economic potential and hoped that the economic relationship between the two countries would reach the level of their excellence.

The delegation includes companies related to real estate, construction, engineering, textile, information technology and industrial sectors.

The delegation visited Peshawar on Monday and is also scheduled to visit Lahore, Karachi and Gawadar.

The delegation will meet leading bankers, industrialists, entrepreneurs, financial experts, business chambers, and senior officials to deepen its insights and understanding of the economic opportunities in Pakistan.

