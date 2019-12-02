CPEC projects may miss deadlines following delay in funds release: Senate body told

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Senate Standing Committee on Communication was informed on Monday the CPEC projects may face dealy in completion following the ongoing financial crisis in the country.The meeting was informed that no funds could be released for the completion of the projects, including M-8 East route for the past two years as the governmnet was spending the development budget on many other projects.The committee was informed that there is a need to restructur the National Highways Authority and if it didn't the authority would be destoryed, adding that the authority is already under the debit of $10 billion and was able to pay interest money to doner bodies every year.The Senate body meeting, headed by Senator Hayadatullah, was held at the Parliament House on Monday.

Minister of communicaton, finance, planning and development, NHA and other high officials were in attendance.The ministry of planning official informed the meeting that due to financial crisis, the government was facing problems in issuing funds for the CPEC projects, adding that following the situation the ongoing projects can face delay in completition.

The committee expressed reservations over the prevailing financial situation and directed strick measures to resolve the issue.

The meeting was informed that everyone in the authority has his/her own courts, adding that such courts contributing into the departments' failure.The committee directed the relevant officials to finalize timeframe of the payments to the owners of the land purchased for the construction of Babusir Pass and Kaghan Roadn and submit the framework to committee within a week.

It was told the committee that the payments were pending for the past 20 years.It was observed in the meeting that those officers who have been caught red-handed for corruption have been inducted on higher post later. The committee was informed that CPEC projects would not be completed timely following delay in issuance of funds.