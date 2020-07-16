CPEC projects to boost economic activity, job creation in KPK: National Assembly Speaker

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, especially establishment of industrial zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) would boost economic activity and job creation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, especially establishment of industrial zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) would boost economic activity and job creation in the province.

He said the CPEC would help create job opportunities for those people who had been effected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The NA speaker said this during a meeting with KPK Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here at the Parliament House, said a press release issued here.

Both the parliamentarians discussed various issues of mutual interest and development in the province.

Commending the KPK government performance during the COVID-19 catastrophe, Asad Qaiser said the provincial government provided relief to the public earnestly by following the vision of the prime minister .

He said the pandemic had disturbed the socio-economic pattern around the world and Pakistan was not an exception. He said the prime minister had envisioned Pakistan a true democratic, progressive and welfare state.

The speaker also informed the CM about the establishment of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group and its Task forces for encouraging people-to-people contacts and collaboration in Industrial, trade and economic sectors.

He said the Parliament would play its role in bringing Pakistan and Afghanistan more closer since both the nations had shared history, culture and socio-economic interests.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan appreciated the speaker's concern for the welfare of the needy and the poor.

Following the vision of Prime Minister, the CM said his government was working diligently for welfare of masses.

He commended the speaker for his initiative of strengthening Pak-Afghan relations. Mehmood Khan said his government would provide maximum assistance for exploiting the trade potential between both the countries.

He said the CPEC was project to change the fortune the people of Pakistan. He said that Industrial zones established in KPK were being provided maximum assistance for making them functional within stipulated time-lines.