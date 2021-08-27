UrduPoint.com

CPEC Projects To Lead Economic Revolution In Country: Khalid Mansoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:18 PM

CPEC projects to lead economic revolution in country: Khalid Mansoor

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Affairs Khalid Mansoor Friday chairing a meeting reviewed the progress of Gwadar Port and CPEC projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Affairs Khalid Mansoor Friday chairing a meeting reviewed the progress of Gwadar Port and CPEC projects.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Abdul Kabir Zarkoon, Gwadar Port Authority and other officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Nadar Baloch briefed the SAPM about development process under Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Gwadar Master Plan, clean drinking water issues in Gwadar, mega projects like Gwadar Smart Port City.

He said the completion of CPEC projects would lead to economic revolution in Pakistan and the entire region in the future.

He said that mega projects like Gwadar would eliminate unemployment and provide opportunities for education and economic development to the people.

He directed the officials to resolve the issues of Gwadar people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Water CPEC Gwadar Progress Lead

Recent Stories

Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan a M ..

Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan a Much More Dangerous Place - UK ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for ..

Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for promoting agri sector: SAPM

3 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Understand Reason for Germany's Se ..

Russia Hopes to Understand Reason for Germany's Secrecy Over Navalny Case - Lavr ..

4 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain discuss fostering ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain discuss fostering ties

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan; sole ai ..

Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan; sole aim to achieve peaceful, soverei ..

10 minutes ago
 FM, UN Secretary General discuss situation in Afgh ..

FM, UN Secretary General discuss situation in Afghanistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.