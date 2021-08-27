CPEC projects to lead economic revolution in country: Khalid Mansoor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Affairs Khalid Mansoor Friday chairing a meeting reviewed the progress of Gwadar Port and CPEC projects.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Abdul Kabir Zarkoon, Gwadar Port Authority and other officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Nadar Baloch briefed the SAPM about development process under Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Gwadar Master Plan, clean drinking water issues in Gwadar, mega projects like Gwadar Smart Port City.

He said the completion of CPEC projects would lead to economic revolution in Pakistan and the entire region in the future.

He said that mega projects like Gwadar would eliminate unemployment and provide opportunities for education and economic development to the people.

He directed the officials to resolve the issues of Gwadar people.