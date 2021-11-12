CPEC projects to open new vistas of progress and prosperity in AJK: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would be a milestone for the development and prosperity of the state besides rest of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would be a milestone for the development and prosperity of the state besides rest of Pakistan.

He said a comprehensive development strategy was being launched for the socio-economic well-being of the people of the state according to the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The prime minister said this while talking to a delegation of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the State metropolis.

Members of National Assembly Sher Ali Abid, Nafisa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for C-Pak Khalid Mansoor Khan, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary C-Pak Committee Saeed Ahmed Mitala. Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Secretary to PM Azad Kashmir Zafar Mehmood Khan, Secretary Communications Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Secretary Energy and Water Resources Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab and others also participated.

The prime minister said Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur Expressway project would serve as a game changer and with the completion of the project, all the districts of AJK would be connected by a short route and it would be the shortest highway connecting this part of the country.

He said that the construction of the Eastern Highway through the Rato Shunter Tunnel would also be the shortest route for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to reach Gilgit-Baltistan and would connect Neelam District with Gilgit-Baltistan via a short route.

The prime minister said the PTI government after coming into Power in Azad Kashmir had taken solid steps for the development and prosperity of the people and added that in the first few months the government launched a special campaign to eliminate encroachments .

Clean up campaign was launched in urban and rural areas and tourist spots while a special week was also observed to alleviate the sufferings of the people of LOC in which the Chief Secretary and Secretaries themselves visited the areas of LOC and listened to the problems of the people, he added.

The prime minister highly appreciated the bold steps taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on the Kashmir issue in the General Assembly and other international forums and projected the Kashmir issue in its true perspective effectively.

He said to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, steps were being taken for the promoting tourism in the state uplift of the poor and welfare of the masses.

He said the economic development and construction in Azad Kashmir would have an effect on the other side of the line of control.

The prime minister said that CPEC projects were essential for the economic development of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and establishment of the Mirpur Special Economic Zone would increase investment in Azad Kashmir which would stabilize the economy of the state.

He said that the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had been constructed in Muzaffarabad to meet the power shortage and added that the construction of infrastructure would revolutionize tourism in Azad Kashmir.

The delegation was briefed by Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan on hydel and socio-economic development programme launched by the government of Azad Kashmir for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.