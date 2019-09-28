UrduPoint.com
CPEC Related Bottlenecks Being Resolved On Priority: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Mukhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that the incumbent Government has provided new impetus to accelerate the pace and implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He underlined that bottlenecks related to CPEC projects were being resolved on top priority for their timely completion.

The Minister was chairing a meeting to review development on decisions taken in the 58th Progress Review Meeting of CPEC projects here on Friday.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries and the provinces were also present in the meeting.

The Minister said that holding of regular meetings on CPEC portfolio was manifestation of the present Government's commitment towards the mega initiative to fast track its execution.

He stated that the second phase of CPEC framework will focus on reaping socio-economic benefits for welfare of the people. He emphasized upon the need to further improve coordination among relevant stakeholders involved in implementation of CPEC projects noting that completion of CPEC will contribute to sustain development of Pakistan.

During the meeting, various projects of CPEC were discussed in detail.

Secretary Power informed that the Chinese side will provide synchronized demand-supply study of CPEC energy projects by October 2019.

It was decided that the study will be presented in the upcoming Joint Working Group and will be a deliverable for upcoming JCC.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) apprised that it had issued true-up tariff for Port Qasim on September 16, 2019. Law Ministry will move a summary for establishing appellate tribunals to resolve tariff issues related to energy projects.

Regarding Orange Line project, it was informed that civil work for water and drainage facilities will be completed on time. About Gwadar Eastbay Expressway project, it was apprised that it will be on the agenda of the upcoming ECNEC meeting and the Chinese side has confirmed additional loans for it.

Regarding Gwadar International Airport, Gwadar Development Authority has provided water supply of 0.25 MGD whereas Civil Aviation Authority will provide alternate supply of electricity till QESCO made arrangements in that regard. SNGPL informed that it will start work immediately on providing gas supply to Rashakai Economic Zone. It was informed that electricity supply of required 10 MW will be made available by December 2019.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming Joint Working Groups (JWGs) and also took stock of preparations for Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on CPEC to be held in November this year.

