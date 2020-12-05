UrduPoint.com
CPEC Related Projects Completion To Usher In Era Of Prosperity In KP : National Assembly Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said timely completion of CPEC related projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would open new avenues of prosperity and economic stability all over the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said timely completion of CPEC related projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would open new avenues of prosperity and economic stability all over the country.

The speaker made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting, held at the Parliament House to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects in KP, said a news release.

He asked the departments concerned to strive for early and timely completion of CPEC related projects in the province.

The meeting was told that Rashakai Economic Zone would be inaugurated soon. Moreover, matters pertaining to Dera Ismail Khan Economic Zone came under discussion.

Transformation of the Dera Ismail Khan Economic Zone into a special industrial zone and the Peshawar Circular Railway projects were also discussed in detail.

A steering committee with Federal Minister for Defense Pervaiz Khattak its chairman has been formed to oversee the work on various projects including Chasma Right Bank Canal, Chak Dara Highway, DI Khan motorway, and Peshawar Circular Railway Projects.

The meeting was attended by various federal and provincial ministers including Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar , Ali meen Gandapur , Taimur Saleem Jahgra and officers from CPEC regulatory Authority and other relevant departments.

