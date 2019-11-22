CPEC second phase to bring about socioeconomic benefits to people: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform and Special Initiative Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Friday said that ongoing phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring about socioeconomic benefits for the welfare of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Friday said that ongoing phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring about socioeconomic benefits for the welfare of the people.

He noted that the bilateral framework agreements has now entered into the second phase with focus on poverty alleviation, agriculture and industrial cooperation.

The minister was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who called on him here.

Asad Umar stated that CPEC offered enormous potential to boost national economy and reduce poverty.

Both dignitaries discussed future projects which would be included under CPEC.

Yao Jing congratulated the minister on assumption of office as Federal Minister for Planning. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of CPEC projects noting that the pace of CPEC projects has accelerated after the incumbent government came into power and hoped that bilateral partnership between the two friendly countries will further strengthen in future.