ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the ongoing second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would reinforce Pakistan's efforts for the economic development with enhanced cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture and information technology.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of 48th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Conference, also welcomed Chinese investors to benefit from attractive opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed State Councilor Wang Yi to Pakistan, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives in a crash of China Eastern flight on Monday.

The prime minister and the state councilor discussed the current trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral ties, and the evolving regional and international scenario.

He fondly recalled his recent visit to China and his meetings with the Chinese leadership.

The two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the need for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed on India's egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its irresponsible behaviour that was an impediment to regional peace and security.

The prime minister also apprised about the so-called "accidental" firing of a missile from India into Pakistan's territory, underlined Pakistan's call for a joint probe, and stressed the need to ensure that it did not occur again.

He also emphasized that both countries must continue deeper engagement to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and avert the humanitarian crisis there.