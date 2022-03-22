UrduPoint.com

CPEC Second Phase To Reinforce Pakistan's Efforts For Economic Development: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

CPEC second phase to reinforce Pakistan's efforts for economic development: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the ongoing second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would reinforce Pakistan's efforts for the economic development with enhanced cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture and information technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the ongoing second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would reinforce Pakistan's efforts for the economic development with enhanced cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture and information technology.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of 48th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Conference, also welcomed Chinese investors to benefit from attractive opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed State Councilor Wang Yi to Pakistan, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives in a crash of China Eastern flight on Monday.

The prime minister and the state councilor discussed the current trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral ties, and the evolving regional and international scenario.

He fondly recalled his recent visit to China and his meetings with the Chinese leadership.

The two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the need for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed on India's egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its irresponsible behaviour that was an impediment to regional peace and security.

The prime minister also apprised about the so-called "accidental" firing of a missile from India into Pakistan's territory, underlined Pakistan's call for a joint probe, and stressed the need to ensure that it did not occur again.

He also emphasized that both countries must continue deeper engagement to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and avert the humanitarian crisis there.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Technology Ukraine China Agriculture Visit CPEC Jammu From

Recent Stories

Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

2 minutes ago
 6 injured in road accident

6 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Iraq to Exhaust Wheat Reserves in 3 Months - Agric ..

Iraq to Exhaust Wheat Reserves in 3 Months - Agriculture Minister

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening with renowned poet Iftikhar Ar ..

23 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comed ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with Ata-ul-Haq Qasm ..

25 minutes ago
 United States has a long history of good relations ..

United States has a long history of good relations with Pakistan. Khwaja Rameez ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>