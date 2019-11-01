UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Taken To New Highest To Promote Development: Federal Minister For Planning, Development And Reform, Khusro Bakhtiar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:37 PM

CPEC taken to new highest to promote development: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Khusro Bakhtiar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Khusro Bakhtiar said Friday that the government had uplifted the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to new highest as there had been multifold increase in its volume to promote development and progress of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Khusro Bakhtiar said Friday that the government had uplifted the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to new highest as there had been multifold increase in its volume to promote development and progress of the country.

The minister was addressing a press conference here to brief the media persons about the agenda of upcoming 9th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting scheduled between Pakistan and China this week.

The minister was flanked by Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Boardcasting, Firdous Asiq Awan and Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy, Nadeem Babar.

The minister said that many important and mega projects were scheduled to be discussed in the meeting, particularly he mentioned the Railway revamping project under which the old system would be replaced by new and modern railways system to ensure fast-tract development.

The minister said that progress and development of Pakistan was directly linked to ports and costal belts, hence special focus was being given to develop these areas, adding that the Gwadar Master Plan would be ready by November 6.

He said that discussion for financing to complete Islamabad-Quetta motorway project would also be held in the JCC.

The minister said that the meeting would also finalize the dates for inaugurating various Special Economic Zones that would help bring into investment from China and other countries of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Motorway China CPEC Rashid Progress November Media From Government Gwadar

Recent Stories

PM Khan says "No NRO" for marchers

5 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Assess SCC's First ..

7 minutes ago

More jobs to be created due to industrial growth: ..

4 minutes ago

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 5666 challan slip ..

4 minutes ago

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) She ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds, UN Discussing Possibility of Peaceke ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.