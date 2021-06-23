Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer enterprise to augur well for the development and prosperity of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer enterprise to augur well for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said the multi-billion Dollars CPEC project would generate hundreds of thousands of new job opportunities through a boost in economic activities.

Chairing a meeting at his office, he directed to finalize the corporate agriculture farming policy within the next few days to allot lands to Chinese investors for corporate agriculture farming.

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SMBR, Chairman P&D, secretaries of industries and agriculture departments, CEO PBIT, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Mian Kashif Ashfaq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others attended the meeting.

The CM vowed ingenious work for agricultural development as it would strengthen the provincial economy.

The research would particularly focus on high yield seeds, he said and maintained that corporate agriculture farming was the need of hour to maintain national food security.

Meanwhile, different facilities have also been provided to Chinese investors in special economic zoneFaisalabad and the government would welcome Chinese investment in corporate agriculture farming, he added.