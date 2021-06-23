UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC To Augur Well For Country's Development, Prosperity: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:57 PM

CPEC to augur well for country's development, prosperity: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer enterprise to augur well for the development and prosperity of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer enterprise to augur well for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said the multi-billion Dollars CPEC project would generate hundreds of thousands of new job opportunities through a boost in economic activities.

Chairing a meeting at his office, he directed to finalize the corporate agriculture farming policy within the next few days to allot lands to Chinese investors for corporate agriculture farming.

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SMBR, Chairman P&D, secretaries of industries and agriculture departments, CEO PBIT, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Mian Kashif Ashfaq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others attended the meeting.

The CM vowed ingenious work for agricultural development as it would strengthen the provincial economy.

The research would particularly focus on high yield seeds, he said and maintained that corporate agriculture farming was the need of hour to maintain national food security.

Meanwhile, different facilities have also been provided to Chinese investors in special economic zoneFaisalabad and the government would welcome Chinese investment in corporate agriculture farming, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab China Agriculture Company Job CPEC Enterprise Chamber Commerce Government Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Renowned mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara visits Resc ..

12 minutes ago

Upper House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill on E ..

13 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With UN High Commissioner for Refug ..

13 minutes ago

Council of Europe Calls for Probe Into Death of Ro ..

13 minutes ago

Lavrov to Hold Talks With OSCE High Commissioner f ..

13 minutes ago

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Quits Gates Foundati ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.