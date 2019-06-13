CPEC to be made drug-free trade route: Shehryar Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be first trans-regional drug-free route and all necessary measures would be adopted to achieve this target

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be first trans-regional drug-free route and all necessary measures would be adopted to achieve this target.Chairing a high-level meeting here on Thursday, the minister said that since Pakistan has a geo-strategic location, Pakistan would take along Iran, Afghanistan and China to ensure the region free from illicit drugs."We will work with our regional and global partners to make world free from menace of drugs.

Pakistan would take all necessary measures to attain this goal," the minister said. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a zero-tolerance policy on illicit drugs. He said the ministry of Narcotics Control, along with its domestic and international partners, would pursue a rigorous drive to make Pakistan a drug-free country.

Afridi directed to speed up process of establishment of Regional Directorate (RD) of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at Coastal Areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

He said that work on ANF posts at Pasni, Gwadar, Jewani and other coastal areas must be accelerated to secure coastal areas of the country.The minister said that the ministry of narcotics control would engage top experts from Ministry of Law, Academia, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and the Parliament to enact new laws to effectively deal with the menace of drug abuse in the country."Prime Minister Imran Khan has given me special task of making Pakistani youth free from all sorts of narcotics drugs.

Since Pakistan has over 65 percent of its population comprising of youngsters, we have to make sure that our youth is protected from menace of drugs. We will leave no stone unturned to get Pakistan drug-free status," the minister said.