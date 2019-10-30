CPEC to be made gateway for progress, prosperity: Commissioner Hazara

Hazara Expressway, the 40 kilometer long Shah Maqsood to Mansehra section to be inaugurated within few weeks, would be a milestone for national economy

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Hazara Expressway, the 40 kilometer long Shah Maqsood to Mansehra section to be inaugurated within few weeks, would be a milestone for national economy.

The second phase of the project would be concluded in 2020, this was stated by General Manager CPEC Tanveer Ishaq while briefing Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam and a delegation of Abbottabad Press Club journalists during their visit to Hazara Expressway at Havelian camp office.

General Manager National Highways Authority (NHA) Matee Ullah was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the commissioner said CPEC was a gateway of opportunities for Pakistan, and the construction of E-35 project with a cost of 131 million Dollars in the division was a huge success for Pakistan.

This unprecedented project would be a game-changer for our future and would also provide massive relief to the masses of the region, he added.

GM National Highways Authority (NHA) Matee Ullah while briefing the media delegation about the Karakoram Highway (KKH) widening project from Muslim Abad to Abbottabad Public school said it would be completed with a cost of Rs9.

9 billion which includes over bridges, 4 turns, sewerage alongside the KKH and shifting of utility services.

General Manager CPEC Tanveer Ishaq informed the media delegation that Havelian to Thakot Hazara motorway the section was divided into three sections which included 47 bridges, 6 tunnels and service areas, Abbottabad Shimla Hill tunnel 1.75 Kilometer, 2nd tunnel 390 meters, Mansehra Lassan Nawab tunnel 2.75 kilometer have been completed.

He further said after completion of Havelian Thakot expressway, the 14 kilometer section of KKH ahead of Koza Banid would be reconstructed and rest of the roads of the area damaged by the CPEC project would be revamped.

The GM CPEC said in phase II, 15 kilometer road was challenging which was completed by both NHA and Chinese construction companies without compromising the standard and quality of work and constructed bridges rather than filling the ravines and passages.