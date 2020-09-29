UrduPoint.com
CPEC To Benefit Afghanistan, Entire Region: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

CPEC to benefit Afghanistan, entire region: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects would benefit the Afghanistan and the entire region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects would benefit the Afghanistan and the entire region.

The entire region would have benefit from the projects of CPEC, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Commenting on trade for Afghanistan, he said that markets would be established at Pak-Afghan borders to promote business activities in the area. The FM said that peace in Afghanistan and CPEC would bring prosperity for the people of whole region. To a question about visa policy, he said in today's meeting, there had been discussion and decision for new visa policy for Afghan people.

