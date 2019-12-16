UrduPoint.com
CPEC To Boost Country's Economy: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

CPEC to boost country's economy: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Governor Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a mega project which would help to end economic stagnation around the world, especially in Southern Asia and Central Asia after its completion.

He expressed these views while talking to Chinese Businessman Mr. Roy, who was called on him here at Governor House, said press release issued here.

The governor said macroeconomic and social activities would be promoted by the completion of CPEC project, adding, Balochistan has vast opportunities in investment and present government have taken several measures to attract foreign investors in the province for creating business friendly environment.

The governor also appreciated Chinese investors who are taking special attention in investing in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan which will have positive impact on region's economic and trade situation.

