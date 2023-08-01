CPEC to boost largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan: Sharmila

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Sharmila Faruqui Tuesday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would attract the largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

"The project will play an important role in facilitating the development of the country's economy and in creating millions of new jobs in coming years," she added.

Under CPEC, the two countries initiated and completed multiple projects including energy, transport infrastructure, port, airport development, and digital connectivity, she said while talking to a private news channel.

"Under Phase II of CPEC, both countries will now further expand cooperation to new areas including rural revitalization, agricultural development, industrialization, green development, and science and technology," she mentioned.

"The friendship of both countries is going to prosper further in the coming years," she said.

"CPEC is a game changer for the economic and social development of the region.

" It was unfortunate that work on this important project of economic and social development was stalled by the previous government of PTI, she regretted.

Sharmila highlighted that the Chi­na was a time-tested and trusted friend of Pakistan who had supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Replying to a question, she said that PPP was the first government that had initiated the multi-billion Dollar project CPEC but some elements started negative propaganda against the project but failed to scare our future Chinese partners.

To another question, she appreciated that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was playing a leading role in reviving the foreign policy of Pakistan which was ruined by past governments and he represented young Pakistani talent in the field of global diplomacy.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visits in various countries had taken world leaders into confidence and his diplomatic efforts in a short span of time are appreciable, she hailed.