Open Menu

CPEC To Boost Largest Foreign Direct Investment In Pakistan: Sharmila

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 11:30 AM

CPEC to boost largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan: Sharmila

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Sharmila Faruqui Tuesday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would attract the largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

"The project will play an important role in facilitating the development of the country's economy and in creating millions of new jobs in coming years," she added.

Under CPEC, the two countries initiated and completed multiple projects including energy, transport infrastructure, port, airport development, and digital connectivity, she said while talking to a private news channel.

"Under Phase II of CPEC, both countries will now further expand cooperation to new areas including rural revitalization, agricultural development, industrialization, green development, and science and technology," she mentioned.

"The friendship of both countries is going to prosper further in the coming years," she said.

"CPEC is a game changer for the economic and social development of the region.

" It was unfortunate that work on this important project of economic and social development was stalled by the previous government of PTI, she regretted.

Sharmila highlighted that the Chi­na was a time-tested and trusted friend of Pakistan who had supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Replying to a question, she said that PPP was the first government that had initiated the multi-billion Dollar project CPEC but some elements started negative propaganda against the project but failed to scare our future Chinese partners.

To another question, she appreciated that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was playing a leading role in reviving the foreign policy of Pakistan which was ruined by past governments and he represented young Pakistani talent in the field of global diplomacy.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visits in various countries had taken world leaders into confidence and his diplomatic efforts in a short span of time are appreciable, she hailed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Technology Dollar China CPEC Young Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

12 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

12 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

12 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

12 hours ago
England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

12 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

12 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

12 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

12 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

12 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan