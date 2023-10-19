Open Menu

CPEC To Bring About Pakistan's Economic Prosperity, Regional Connectivity: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, terming CPEC a landmark project in the history of Pakistan-China relations, said it would bring about economic progress and prosperity in Pakistan and contribute to regional connectivity and development.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency Luo Zhaohui, lauded the vision of connectivity and partnership under China-Pakistan Economuc Corridor and its fruits over the last ten years in terms of economic milestones for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar and CIDCA Chairman Luo discussed the collaboration in socioeconomic development projects under the CPEC framework in agriculture, health, education, vocational education, water supply and poverty alleviation.

The chairman welcomed the prime minister’s proposal for the swift implementation of CIDCA’s GDI projects in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar lauded the dynamic partnership between Pakistan and CIDCA and especially commended CIDCA’s strong commitment to development projects in Pakistan.

Chairman Luo assured the prime minister of CIDCA’s long-term commitment to high-quality development of CPEC.

