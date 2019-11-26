CPEC to bring affluence in region :Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that CPEC, a flagship project of President Xi Jinping's belt and road initiative was helping reinforce economic development not only of Pakistan but would also contribute to regional prosperity

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that CPEC, a flagship project of President Xi Jinping's belt and road initiative was helping reinforce economic development not only of Pakistan but would also contribute to regional prosperity.He was talking to President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association and former Under Secretary General of the United Nations, Ambassador Sha Zukang and Chinese business delegation, who called on him at his office on Tuesday.He said that in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor will focus on industrialization, agriculture and socio-economic development.Prime Minister Imran Khan while welcoming Ambassador Sha's delegation to Pakistan underscored the closeness and depth of Pakistan-China ties.

Underlining that CPEC was a transformational project, the Prime Minister invited the Chinese companies and investors to invest in diverse sectors in Pakistan.Sha is leading a delegation of major Chinese companies visiting Pakistan to explore Pakistan's business potential and to invest in the country.

On the occasion the head of Pak China Friendship Association underscored that Pakistan and China are all weather strategic co-operative partners and their partnership was aimed at promoting peace, development and prosperity in the region.

He emphasized that the special relationship between the two countries was reflected in expression of warmth by Chinese people towards Pakistan at every occasion. Sha stressed that the Chinese investors were confident about Pakistan's economic potential and hoped that the economic relationship between the countries would reach the level of their excellent political relations.The delegation includes companies related to real estate, construction, engineering, textile, IT and industrial sectors.

The delegation visited Peshawar today and is also scheduled to visit Lahore, Karachi and Gawadar.