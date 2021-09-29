CPEC to bring matchless development in country: PEF

Former President of Pakistan Engineers Forum (PEF) Engineer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring matchless development in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Former President of Pakistan Engineers Forum (PEF) Engineer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring matchless development in the country.

Similarly, Engineers will have key role in different projects under CPEC. He said this in a ceremony of Pakistan Engineering Forum, here.

He, however, added that engineers would have to work together for protection of their rights. Pakistan Engineering Council should also play its due role in this regard.

He urged the government to involve local consultants, construction companies in roads, railways and other projects.

PEF Central President Engineer Syed Mansoor Kazim , Prof. Dr. Tahir Sultan Chaudhry, Engineer Nishar Shakur ,Engineer Rana Muhammad Tufail , Engineer Rao Muhammad Qasim Engineer Khawaja Sohail , Engineer Raza Zafar and other dignitaries also addressed the function.