CPEC To Bring Prosperity In Balochistan: Liaqat Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:26 AM

CPEC to bring prosperity in Balochistan: Liaqat Shahwani

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Monday said Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would bring prosperity in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Monday said Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would bring prosperity in Balochistan.

He said CPEC was a mega project of both countries which purpose is to make possible supply of oil and gas in short-term delivery through railway and motorway to South-West Pakistan and China's North West areas from Gwadar port, said press release issued here.

Liaqat Shahwani said it would take times for completion as international project but then its result is very important for sustainable development of country.

The projects including Gawadar Port, Central Railway Line, Karachi to Lahore Motorway, Gwadar-Rattu-Dero Motorway, Gwadar-Nawab Shah, LNG Terminal, Pipeline Project, Paki-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar and borders Fiber Optic Data Communication are included in CPEC project which would be proved for progress of country and province, he said.

The spokesman said the establishment of a Chinese Study Center in Balochistan University was positive sign, thus the youth will get new opportunities for education and employment.

