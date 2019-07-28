UrduPoint.com
CPEC To Bring Prosperity In Balochistan : Special Assistant To CM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to CM Balochistan Rameen Muhamma Hassani on Sunday said Federal and provincial government were paying special attention on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to make it successful which would bring development and prosperity in country including Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said CPEC project is a game changer in the region, which would create thousands of jobs in the area, especially the people of Balochistan will get maximum benefits from it.

He said Chinese ambassador had recently visited to Balochistan in order to ensure development of province under CPEC while he had inaugurated Chines Study Center in Balochistan University, aiming to improve standard of education in province in order to take people advantage of CPEC project in future.

Provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking serious measures to bring formulation in official department including educational institutions to enhance skill of youth in view of CPEC projects.

He said a large number of people observed Thanks-giving Day' to commemorate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI )and Balochian Awami Party (BAP)'s victory in July 25, 2018 general elections which was democratic process and the Day of July 25 to be celebrated as Thanks-giving Day in each year in the country.

He mentioned opposition parties had failed to address main issues of the masses and brought the country on the verge of economic crisis, he added.

