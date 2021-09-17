CPEC to bring prosperity phase for people of Balochistan: Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha on Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would bring progress and prosperity for the people of province.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken concrete steps for uplift of Baluchistan, he said while talking to ptv.

The last governments could not pay proper attention to address genuine issues of the province, he lamented.

He lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking special interest for development of the area.

He was of the opinion that budget allocated under PSDP, should be spent on constructing gynae hospitals and dams to fulfill water and irrigation requirement of the area.

Commenting on security situation after the control of Taliban in Afghanistan, he said peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan.

In the past, he said Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw had to face terrorism issues.

Appreciating the Pakistan Armed forces and law enforcement agencies' role for countering terrorism, he said after border fencing, we have effectively maintained peace and security in Balochistan and other areas.

Replying to a question about Clean and Green Pakistan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken unprecedented measures for improving environment of the country.