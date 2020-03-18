UrduPoint.com
CPEC To Continue Despite Coronavirus: Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:06 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that coronavirus could never dare to damage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that coronavirus could never dare to damage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Expressing these views on a private tv channel, he said that Pakistan was supporting China in every hour of trial.

Lauding the efforts of Chinese leadership taken for protection of their people from the pandemic, he said the neighboring country took unprecedented measures for controlling spread of deadly virus.

To a question about Pakistani students residing in the virus affected areas of China, he said the diplomats were in contact with the students.

He said the government of Pakistan with the help of entire nation, was fighting against the deadly virus.

He added that Pakistan would share experiences with Chinese to effectively tackling the issue of spreading virus.

