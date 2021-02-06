UrduPoint.com
CPEC To Contribute In Pakistan's Economic Progress: Senator Saif

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:21 PM

CPEC to contribute in Pakistan's economic progress: Senator Saif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Convener Senate Special Committee on National Cohesion, Senator Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offered huge job opportunities which were needed to be utilized in favor of Pakistan especially for developing the industrial sector of the country.

Talking to APP, he said that CPEC has potential to bring infrastructural and industrial revolution in the country by providing thousands of new job opportunities, which will ultimately boost Pakistan's socioeconomic situation.

He also underlined that CPEC will prove a milestone for sustained development of Pakistan to lead the country on the path of sustainable development goals.

Senator further added that CPEC is flagship project for road infrastructure as well as cultural and political integration with multiple development projects including energy and infrastructure.

He said that the connectivity, economic interdependence and cooperative development culture that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its flagship component of CPEC will create, will also go a long way in promoting cultural and political integration among the participating countries leading to peace and harmony in the entire region.

Senator Saif also added that Pakistan should take advantage from CPEC and should improve its intellectual capacity. One can take proper advantage when he is equivalent to his counterpart and for this purpose, "we should enhance our intellectual capacity and research capabilities".

Talking about cultural diversities, Senator said that Chinese hailed from a culture, "we are not familiarized and for this purpose, the foremost thing to bridge this gap through education and language".

He also stressed upon the need to bridge the knowledge gap between the two countries adding that arrangements be made to learn languages of each other.

Convener Senate also urged that the media should play positive and effective role for successful completion of CPEC project adding that media should come forward to dispel rumors and negative propaganda against this flagship and its relevant projects.

Citing friendly relations between Pakistan and China, he added that relations between Pakistan and China are based on mutual trust and Pakistan is moving with China with very positive frame of mind.

