CPEC to create massive employment opportunities for locals: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Wednesday that multiple-billion CPEC project would generate massive employment opportunities for locals.

Talking to a private television channel, he said work on Gwadar International Airport continues at a fast pace, which would connect the city with the world and help boost trade.

CPEC would change the fate of Pakistan, he hoped. Replying to a question, he said Gawadar airport and sea port, would boost business and trade activities in the region.