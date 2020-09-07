UrduPoint.com
CPEC To Expand Further Despite Negative Propaganda: Chinese CG

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

CPEC to expand further despite negative propaganda: Chinese CG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will continue to grow and expand despite the negative propaganda by certain countries and CPEC is the flagship project of "One Belt and One Road Initiative" of China.

This was remarked by Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijian, during an interactive meeting with representatives of Karachi Editors Club at the Consulate.

He said the project covering whole Pakistan including Gwadar was moving forward despite outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of senior journalists pledged their support to Chinese Consul General for strengthening bilateral media, cultural and economic ties between the two friendly neighbouring countries.

Li Bijian, appreciated the idea to set up Pakistan-China Media Corridor (PCMC) for strong coordination between the two journalists communities for further consolidating Pak-China relations.

On this occasion, Chinese Consul General also expressed grief with the people of Karachi who recently suffered because of heavy rains and pledged necessary emergency support from his country.

