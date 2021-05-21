CPEC to further strengthen time tested relations between Pakistan, China: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub Friday said accomplishment of projects under CPEC would change the destiny of KP and further strengthen the time tested relations between two countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub Friday said accomplishment of projects under CPEC would change the destiny of KP and further strengthen the time tested relations between two countries.

He was addressing a ceremony and photo exhibition organized by China Window Peshawar relating to 70th anniversary of Pak China diplomatic relations. He said that Pakistan and China were tied with each other through a bond of mutual respect that was based on decades old trust and confidence.

Provincial minister said that Karakoram Highway reflects the level of cordial relations between two friendly countries adding flagship project of CPEC would take these relations to a new heights of commitment and friendship.

He said that new economic zones that are planned under CPEC would create new opportunities of economic growth for people of Pakistan and brought two countries closer to each other.

Referring to ongoing crises in Gaza, Akbar Ayub said that Israel has broken records of its previous brutalities against innocent Palestinians. He said that whole nation in with Palestinians in this hour of distress and voice would be raised for them at international forums.