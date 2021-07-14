UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC To Open New Avenues Of Prosperity In Region: Swati

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:17 PM

CPEC to open new avenues of prosperity in region: Swati

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open new avenues of progress and prosperity in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open new avenues of progress and prosperity in the region.

During meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, he said the economic corridor project would also create vast employment and investment opportunities in the country.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues related to the CPEC and Main Line-1 (ML-1) project from Karachi to Peshawar.

The minister appreciated the services rendered by the Chinese Ambassador and said the bilateral relations between both countries are a sign of lasting friendship and brotherhood.

They agreed to start the ML-1 project as soon as possible.

The ambassador said that ML-1 project would take the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to new heights and would showcase the depth of the deep-rooted bond between the two countries.

Azam Swati said the ML-1 project is of utmost importance to Pakistan Railways and the national economy and with the Chinese partnership, this project would change the rail map in Pakistan.

"We are grateful to the Chinese government, especially to President of China for all possible assistance to Pakistan for this project," the minister added.

He said the ML-1 project would be implemented in all four provinces from Peshawar to Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar China CPEC Progress All From Government Employment Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

8 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

10 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

10 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to repel 'enemies' after Tigr ..

10 minutes ago

China sees stable intellectual-property growth in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.