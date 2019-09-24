CPEC to open new sources of development in country: Amanullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would be important for entire region which could open up new sources of development in the country and Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) project would be important for entire region which could open up new sources of development in the country and Balochistan

He said this while addressing at an inaugural ceremony of two-day Summit Innovation to Innovation which was organized by University of Balochistan in collaboration with country's education institutions at same Varsity.

Governor Balochistan said it was a great pleasure that the Balochistan University was holding its fourth summit because those subjects were chosen for pursuing principle of higher education in order to research, experiments and future projects.

He said Balochistan has very significant in terms of innovative research and experience, saying there were different sources that could be reached. "In fact, research was initiated by Muslims in first time but now there was deficiency of research in Muslim Ummah", he said, adding those nations adopted same principles of exploration were called advanced nations in world.

He said our researchers have huge talents and most of our scholars have completed their PHDs with international higher educational institutions, saying measure need that our researchers should research new inventions for promotion of exploration in province.

"Balochistan government would cooperate with all varsities of province in provision of funds for development of researching so that scholars would make possible principle of research for growth of province", he said.

He said Balochistan University is playing vital role to promote higher education in province, adding students would contribute their capabilities in various sectors of province in view of development after utilizing advantage of this technology summit.

Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Professor Dr, Javed Iqbal said Balochistan University is considered best varsity in country and it was trying to ensure provision of higher education along with promotion of researching.

Later, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai inaugurated latest Technology and Science at Expo Center in Balochistan University where he also inspected establishment stalls at the moment and expressed his satisfaction on them.

Tubat University's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr, Abdul Razzaq Sabir, CEO Institute of Research Promotion/ DG, UMT Abid's Shairwani, Dr. Muzamal Bukhari, Educationist Experts of country, teachers and a large number of students including female were present on the occasion.