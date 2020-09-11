CPEC to open up new vistas for PR: Shah Rukh Afshar

(@FahadShabbir)

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will open up new vistas for Pakistan Railways (PR) whose future is bright, said Chief Engineer Open Line, Shah Rukh Khan Afshar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will open up new vistas for Pakistan Railways (PR) whose future is bright, said Chief Engineer Open Line, Shah Rukh Khan Afshar.

Addressing PR officials of Multan Division during his two days visit here, he said that each one of them was responsible for provision of safe journey to passengers.

Right from Chief Engineer to gang man, every employee is equally responsible for making PR a successful department, he said adding it is collective onus of all staffers to perform duties with honesty and for betterment of railways.

He appreciated role of DS Multan Division, Shoaib Adil and his team for stopping trespassing besides, retrieval of PR land.

Among others DS Shoaib Adil, Executive Engineers Abdul Razzaq, Jamshaid Ali and Hanif Muhammad briefed him about their sections.

He visited Lodharn to Bahawalpur section with Hanif Muhammad to check track and working of gang men.