CPEC To Play Important Role In Further Cementing Bilateral Ties Between Pakistan, China: Dr. Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:37 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play an important role in further cementing bilateral relations and in helping Pakistan tap its full potential in the domains of energy, industry, and infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play an important role in further cementing bilateral relations and in helping Pakistan tap its full potential in the domains of energy, industry, and infrastructure.

He was talking to Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President emphasized that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and cooperation between both the countries on the completion of various CPEC projects was exemplary.

He said that China had always stood by Pakistan on issues of our core national interests.

He particularly appreciated China's support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

The President said that friendship between China and Pakistan had stood the test of time. Pakistan attached utmost importance to its relations with China, he said and added that the relations between the two countries also provided an anchor to regional peace and stability.

