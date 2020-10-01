UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC To Revolutionize National Economy, Says Sindh Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:10 PM

CPEC to revolutionize national economy, says Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer in its truest sense for Pakistan as holds every potential to revolutionize all sectors of our national economy, said Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Thursday.

In a meeting with Lt. General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minisiter and Chairman, CPEC Authority at Sindh Governor House during which details of different economic corridor related projects were discussed, the governor sounded confident that these on completion would be of great benefit for the people of the country.

Projects that particularly came under discussion included Karachi Circular Railway and Thar Coal Power Generation plants besides Chinese investments in other relevant schemes.

Governor Imran Ismail was of the opinion that CPEC well reflected the deep rooted and everlasting relationship between Pakistan and China.

Successful completion of CPEC projects, he reiterated would completely transform the economic infrastructure of the country.

APP/rhd/ C:rhd/P:rhd C:19:41/P:19:5910/1/20 7:59:04 PM

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor China Thar CPEC All

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

16 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.