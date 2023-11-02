Open Menu

CPEC To Strengthen Country's Economy : Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) was mega project which would strengthen economy of country and Balochistan.

The time is not far that Gwadar Shipyard will soon become the center of construction of new ships of the entire region.

Its completion would boost the commercial shipbuilding and repair industry and provide golden employment opportunities to the residents of Gwadar, he said.

The governor said that the country's economic system could be made stable with the participation of common people in economic activities.

He expressed these views in a meeting with former Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal here at Governor House.

On this occasion, the governor said that the number of youth benefiting from higher education in Makran Division was increasing rapidly which would yield positive results.

He said that fishing was the hallmark of Gwadar, adding it was necessary to raise the capacity of the concerned fishermen and take practical steps to provide them with modern facilities.

He pointed out that Gwadar could bring the country and the province out of the economic quagmire which would be the harbinger of a new bright morning.

