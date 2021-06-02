CPEC to strengthen Sino-Pak ties: Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further strengthen Sino-Pak friendship.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, the minister thanked the ambassador for his keen interest in the Main Line-I (ML-l) project from Karachi to Peshawar under CPEC.

The matters pertaining to mutual interest and the CPEC projects were came under discussion during the meeting.

The minister appreciated the services rendered by the envoy and agreed to launch the ML-I project as soon as possible.

The ambassador said that ML-I would be the biggest project in the history of Pakistan to help bringing revolution in Pakistan Railways, besides strengthening the national economy.

Azam Swati said that the cost of ML-I project is $ 6.8 billion and the country is indebted to Chinese government for all possible assistance to Pakistan for this project.

He said the ML-I project would be extended in all four provinces of the country from Peshawar to Karachi in which locals and Chinese workers put their energies together to materialise the project.

The minister thanked the ambassador for his untiring efforts to strengthen Pak-China friendship.