CPEC To Take Trade Cooperation To Optimal Level: SCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq has said that CPEC is an important agreement between Pakistan and China that would take bilateral trade and cooperation to the optimal level.

Similarly, it will help the population of China and Pakistan to upgrade their lives by taking advantage of the project.

He expressed these views during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural and information center established in Peshawar. He visited various galleries of the center and expressed deep interest, especially in the gallery related to CPEC.

Muhammad Ishaq signed the friendship wall and also recorded his comments in the guest book. Speaking to the media, the SCCI President said the businessmen of the province have seen very difficult times, but if the provincial and Federal governments provide facilities, the business community of Peshawar and KP would continue to play a positive role in the development of the country.

Muhammad Ishaq said the CPEC would start a new era of development and prosperity in the country, but Chinese investors have to prioritize investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar. He said that Peshawar is the gateway to Central Asia. He believes that Rashakai Economic Zone not only would provide employment to the local people but also help Pakistan get valuable foreign exchange through exports.

Muhammad Ishaq expected that a delegation of businessmen from Peshawar would soon meet Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and invite him to visit the SCCI. He also expressed his belief that the China Window will play a positive and constructive role in strengthening the people-to-people contact between the two brotherly countries.

