CPEC Top Most Priority Of Pakistan: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:50 PM

CPEC top most priority of Pakistan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC) as topmost priority of Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, she said this great corridor will open new vistas of economic development and prosperity for not only Pakistan and China, but also for the whole region.

Not concurring with the US concerns on the project, Dr. Firdous Ashiq said CPEC is a guarantor to our economic development.

She said China is a long-standing and deep friend and it has always supported Pakistan in every hour of need.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pak-China friendship has assumed a proverbial status and it is sweeter than honey, higher than Himalayas and deeper than oceans.

The special assistant said economic zones to be established under CPEC will generate job opportunities for the people.

She said the commercial loans taken from China will witness remarkable reduction in the months and years to come.

