UrduPoint.com

CPEC Vital To Ensure SCO's Vision Of Shared Prosperity: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

CPEC vital to ensure SCO's vision of shared prosperity: FM

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) , Nov 1 (APP):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was significant in supplementing the vision of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, aimed at ensuring shared prosperity through regional connectivity and integration.

Addressing at the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government Meeting in Beijing, the Pakistan foreign minister said the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative would build greater connectivity across SCO region and help unlock the political and economic potential of intra-SCO cooperation.

The meeting was virtually hosted by China, as the current Chair of the SCO-CHG. The heads of government of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as representatives from SCO Observer States attended the meeting.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of enhancing economic and trade cooperation between SCO member States.

Reaffirming the importance Pakistan attaches to SCO, the foreign minister highlighted actions taken by Pakistan under various agreements and projects for advancing regional cooperation based on principles enunciated in the 'Shanghai Spirit.' Sharing Pakistan's experience of several successful initiatives to alleviate poverty, the foreign minister also announced that the first meeting of the SCO Special Working Group on Poverty Alleviation would be held in Islamabad in December.

Thanking the SCO countries for expressing solidarity with and extending support for the flood-affected people in Pakistan, the foreign minister highlighted the significance of collective action to combat the far-reaching devastating impact of climate change.

He also urged the developed countries to fulfill their commitments on climate finance to help developing countries address climate change for meeting sustainable development goals.

Reflecting on the importance of achieving lasting peace and security in the region for economic development, the foreign minister stressed the need to address the scourge of terrorism in all its manifestations, including state terrorism.

He also underlined the importance of sustained and practical engagement with Afghanistan in order to help the Afghan people overcome the humanitarian and economic crises afflicting their country.

The CHG is the second highest forum of the SCO, where Heads of Government of Member States exchange views and provide policy guidance on the emerging regional and global issues in the context of regional connectivity, economic integration as well as socio-cultural and humanitarian cooperation among Member States.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Exchange Russia China Road CPEC Beijing Shanghai Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan December Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Government

Recent Stories

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

15 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

19 minutes ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

34 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.