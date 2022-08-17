CPEC Zonal Commander visits CPEC Yarik Beat

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Motorways Zonal Commander DIG Muhammad Yusaf Malik has visited CPEC and inspected the field formation, patrolling fleet, camp offices and residences of the officials on M-14 from Hakla to D.I.Khan.

On this occasion, Sector Commander M-14 Atiqur Rehman welcomed the zonal commander at M-14 The zonal commander, on this occasion, said the orders of NHMP Inspector General Khalid Mahmood should be implemented in letter and spirit.

While inspecting spotters' duty, he also inspected Yarik, Dera Ismail Khan Beat.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Najmul Hasnain Liaquat also gave follow up on security issues.

The zonal commander intermingled with the camp officers at Yarik beat and listened to their problems while having meals with the officers at the mess.

Beat Commander Asadullah Marwat also planted saplings in Yarik beat as part of the plantation campaign.

Later, the zonal commander also visited Sector Office Line-Quarter Pai-khel Kot Belian and inspected the new building.

On this occasion, DSP Line Headquarters Asadullah Khan briefed him. He encouraged the field officers and hoped for further improvement.

He also issued instructions to quickly implement the orders of the NHMP Inspector General regarding the tracker access for passenger protection.