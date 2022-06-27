UrduPoint.com

CPEC,a Game Changer Project For Pakistan: Karim

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 08:10 PM

CPEC,a game changer project for Pakistan: Karim

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz ( PML-N) Central Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim Monday said that China-Pak Economic Corridor ( CPEC) project was a game changer for Pakistan and especially Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz ( PML-N) Central Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim Monday said that China-Pak Economic Corridor ( CPEC) project was a game changer for Pakistan and especially Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, he said former incompetent rulers did not pay attention to the CPEC project due to which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to expedite work on the maga project as soon as he assumed power.

Chaudhry Naeem said that whenever the PML-N had come to power, it started to pay special attention to the development of Balochistan, adding the prime minister had paid three visits to the province during last three months.

He said that completion of Gwadar CPEC project would create new employment opportunities and would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately made two visits to Gwadar after assuming power and worked on Gwadar CPEC projects, he added.

He hoped that the CPEC project would be completed soon which would benefit the people of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Gwadar Muslim Employment

Recent Stories

UN Ocean Conference opens with call for urgent ste ..

UN Ocean Conference opens with call for urgent steps to reverse ocean's decline

57 seconds ago
 20 profiteers fined in Khanewal

20 profiteers fined in Khanewal

58 seconds ago
 140 buses become operational on Malir to Tower rou ..

140 buses become operational on Malir to Tower route : Murtaza Wahab

59 seconds ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

1 minute ago
 International conference on urban horticulture con ..

International conference on urban horticulture concludes at Pir Mhr Ali Shah Ari ..

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad secures distinguished position in weigh ..

Faisalabad secures distinguished position in weightlifting championship

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.