UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC's Modern Infrastructure Can Attract UK's Business Community In Post Brexit Trade Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:10 PM

CPEC's modern infrastructure can attract UK's business community in Post Brexit trade agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Businessmen Panel of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Sunday said Post Brexit was an opportunity for Pakistan to negotiate well with UK authorities for concessional tariffs on Pakistani goods.

"The brexit happened at a time when United Kingdom had already improved their travel advisory for Pakistan," the panel said.

In a statement, the panel said Pakistan and UK had historic ties and an umbrella of common wealth too which must be seen in a greater economic diplomacy.

UK-Pakistan bilateral trade in 2017 was £2.9 billion in which Pakistan had an edge.

The UK is currently Pakistan's third largest source of foreign direct investment, after China and the Netherlands.

The FPCCI body said there were opportunities for British businesses to benefit by integrating Pakistani firms into their supply chains.

Pakistan is keen to expand and diversify its export base and is already competitive in products such as textiles, garments, surgical instruments, steel, and sporting goods and Under China's Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC) is a collection of modern infrastructure projects including roads, rails and power plants for improving geographical connectivity in the region which may complement to Britishers business community.

It also viewed that trade envoy MP Rehman Chishti visited Pakistan several times in his appointment to boost UK-Pak trade relations post-Brexit.

Former British Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan have paid pivotal visits to Pakistan in the past, which further indicates how serious the British government is to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has also repeatedly stressed the importance of the bilateral trade between the two countries.

Let's hope when the dust settles after the much-dreaded Brexit, the trade prospect between the two countries is explored to its fullest potential and this bilateral partnership goes to the next level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Chambers Of Commerce China Sadiq Khan Road CPEC London United Kingdom Netherlands Brexit May Sunday 2017 Textile Post Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

11 minutes ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

11 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

26 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

26 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

56 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.