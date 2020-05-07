CPEC’s second phase will start soon, says Asim Bajwa

(@fidahassanain)

The former military officer who is Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman of CPEC authority says plans are ready to complete Khanjrab to Gwadar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2020) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a national project and its second phase would start soon, Special Assistant to PM on Information and broadcasting and project chairman General (r ) Asim Bajwa said here on Thursday.

The second phase of the project is about agriculture, industry, trade, science and technology. Asim Bajwa said that project is a reality and there is no obstacle in it.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“I have additional charge as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media and I will try my best to improve the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the best of my ability and experiences,” said General (retired) Bajwa.

He said that plans to complete both routes from Khanjrab to Gwadar were made and the remaining sections including major road construction projects would be started after these main roads. Bajwa further said that the activation of economic zones in all the four provinces was a priority, adding that the project related to the development of Gwadar also in the second phase.

“Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee meeting to be held soon,” said the former military officer.